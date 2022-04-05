Paul Pogba should leave Manchester United at the end of the season, Wayne Rooney believes.

Pogba, United's record signing, returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after flourishing at Juventus.

The France star had not got an opportunity at United earlier in his career, but became one of Europe's leading midfielders while in Turin.

However, the move has failed to bring the success that had been envisioned, with United only winning two trophies since Pogba signed.

Pogba's future has long been up for debate, and Bruno Fernandes' form since his arrival in January 2020 has placed further scrutiny on the 29-year-old's place.

His contract is up at the end of the season and, so far, there has been no agreement made on a new deal, and Pogba's former team-mate Rooney thinks it is time for him to move on.

Rooney told Sky Sports: "It's probably got to a point now where it's better for him to move on.

"If Paul was honest with himself he probably hasn't had the impact he would have liked since he returned to Manchester United.

"I watch him play for France and he's a completely different player with everything, his vision, his control of the game is there every game for France."

Rooney, United's record goalscorer, also stressed that part of the problem has been a lack of a settled manager during Pogba's time at the club.

"There hasn't been a settled manager there since obviously Alex Ferguson so whoever comes in needs time to rebuild a relationship with those players," he added.

"I get that [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in place for nearly three years] but I think they were going through a transition period and it didn't work, and I think that is obvious with Ole, but I think in the end it hasn't worked for the new manager who has come in."