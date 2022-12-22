Erik ten Hag provided a blunt reply when asked when Jadon Sancho will return for Manchester United but insisted Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a future at the club.

Sancho last featured for United on October 22 in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea and was omitted from England's World Cup squad.

The winger did not travel with the squad for a warm-weather training camp in Spain during the domestic break for Qatar 2022 either, having instead been placed on an individual programme to work on his fitness.

United were back in action on Wednesday in a 2-0 triumph over Burnley in the EFL Cup and manager Ten Hag was asked if he knew when Sancho would be available for selection by Sky Sports, to which he merely replied: "No."

Pressed on if there was a timeline for the former Borussia Dortmund star's return to action, Ten Hag gave the same reply.

However, he did provide a lengthier response to questions about Wan-Bissaka, who has struggled with injuries this season.

The full-back set up Christian Eriksen for United's first goal, before Marcus Rashford's fine individual effort sealed United's progression to the last eight.

Wan-Bissaka has struggled for consistency since arriving from Crystal Palace in 2019 and has been linked with a return to the Eagles.

Ten Hag, though, says the defender can cement a place at Old Trafford.

"Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it is clear he has a future," Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday. "He's had some good years with United, but from the start of this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries, and so was running behind.

"His fitness levels are getting better, his performance levels are getting better.

"When you get an assist, especially the way he got that assist with his movement and the right moment, the timing and then great pass of course from Bruno [Fernandes]. But this is great and so I'm happy with his performance. He did good."