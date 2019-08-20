Manchester United could sell Alexis Sanchez before the end of the transfer window, admitted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw against Wolves on Monday, the Manchester United coach spoke about the possibility of losing the Chilean striker who has been linked with a loan move to Inter Milan.

"Well there's still a couple of weeks left of the transfer window, and there's still a chance... some clubs have shown an interest Alexis [Sanchez]. So, we will see what happens."

Although the transfer deadline has elapsed for Premier League clubs, the transfer window remains open in Italy until 2 September.

Sanchez previously played in Serie A with Udinese, scoring 20 goals and providing 16 assists over the course of 95 games between 2008 and 2011.

The 30-year-old would become the second Manchester United striker to join Inter this summer following Romelu Lukaku's record-breaking transfer to Nerazzurri earlier this month.