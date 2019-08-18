Español
Keep beIN
Serie A

Report: Alexis Sanchez Agrees Terms with Inter

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly on the cusp of joining former Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku at Inter on a season-long loan deal.

Reuters

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has agreed terms with Inter, according to Sky Italia.

Sanchez has endured a nightmare spell since joining United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2018, managing just five goals in all competitions.

 

While United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly declared Sanchez will play a significant role this season, the Chilean is reportedly poised to join former Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku at Inter.

Lukaku completed a record-breaking transfer to join the Nerazzurri and was immediately handed the number nine shirt in a move that further suggests Mauro Icardi is on his way out of San Siro. 

 

alexis sanchez Manchester United Serie A Inter Transfer Tracker
Previous Guardiola: VAR Has To Be Fixed
Read
Guardiola: VAR Has To Be Fixed
Next England, Chelsea and Arsenal Great Cole Retires
Read
England, Chelsea and Arsenal Great Cole Retires

Latest Stories