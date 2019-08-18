Report: Alexis Sanchez Agrees Terms with Inter

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has agreed terms with Inter, according to Sky Italia.

Sanchez has endured a nightmare spell since joining United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2018, managing just five goals in all competitions.

Confirmed: Inter are in talks with Man United for Alexis Sanchez. Loan until June 2020 + buy option for €15M. Part of the wage would be paid by Man Utd too. Alexis asked to the club and to Solskjaer to join Inter. Now it just depends by Man United decision. 🇨🇱 #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2019

While United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly declared Sanchez will play a significant role this season, the Chilean is reportedly poised to join former Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku at Inter.

Lukaku completed a record-breaking transfer to join the Nerazzurri and was immediately handed the number nine shirt in a move that further suggests Mauro Icardi is on his way out of San Siro.