Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United's traveling party for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

The Portugal international is said to have asked the club for a move away last week if a satisfactory offer is received in this window.

Ronaldo was due to return to training on Monday, but he was granted extra time off due to a family issue.

It was reported on Thursday that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will not be part of the squad that flies out to the Far East on Friday for the same reason.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a United spokesperson said: "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue.

"Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season, and he is not for sale."

United are due to take on Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday in a prestige friendly ahead of flying to Australia for the next stage of their pre-season preparations.

It is not known if Ronaldo will meet up with his teammates ahead of further games against Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Ongoing speculation regarding Ronaldo's Old Trafford future comes less than a year on from his return to the club following 12 seasons away with Real Madrid and Juventus.

He led the scoring charts last term with 24 goals in all competitions, but his homecoming did not go to plan as United registered their lowest Premier League points tally.

United endured a fifth successive season without silverware and finished down in sixth, meaning no Champions League football in the 2022-23 campaign.

That is said to be the reason why Ronaldo, the leading scorer of all time in UEFA's primary club competition, is pushing for a move elsewhere.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Napoli and MLS clubs have been linked with the forward, as have his former sides Madrid and Sporting CP.