Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag insists the fact he has overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo in recent matches is not indicative of the forward's future.

Ronaldo remained on the bench in United's harrowing 6-3 defeat to rivals Manchester City on Sunday, with Ten Hag stating after the match he did not bring him on out of "respect" to the player.

The attacker was widely reported to be pushing for an exit from the club during the recent transfer window and, while that did not materialise, recent reports suggest an exit in January is on the cards.

However, ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Omonia Nicosia, Ten Hag made it clear that Ronaldo's absence from the side is not an indication that his future lies away from Old Trafford.

"I can't see that relation, that he's not coming on when we're 4-0 down, 5-1 down, 6-1 down and I don't bring him on out of respect," he said.

"It's nothing to do with what is happening in the future, what is happening in January or next year.

"I don't see him as unhappy, he's happy. He's training well, everyone is training well. There's a good spirit.

"He's not happy that he didn't play Sunday, don't get me wrong, but the question was about his mood in training, where he's happy.

"Of course, he wants to play and he's p***** off when he's not playing.

"When you are here, when you are happy, satisfied on the bench, this is not the club you have to be.

"Cristiano is really competitive - he is not happy when he is not playing, but I have to repeat, maybe you didn't hear, he is training well, he is in a good mood, he is motivated.

"He gives his best and that is what we expect."

Ten Hag also outlined what he expects from his attacking players, who he expects to contribute both offensively and defensively in his set-up.

He said: "Everyone knows what you expect from strikers - first production, second is defend, 11 defend, 11 attack, so everyone has to contribute."