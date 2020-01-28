Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe would be open to joining Premier League leaders and Champions League holders Liverpool, according to journalist Julien Laurens.

Mbappe has long been tipped to eventually swap PSG for LaLiga giants Real Madrid, where he is coveted by fellow Frenchman and head coach Zinedine Zidane.

However, Laurens claims Liverpool could be an option, should the English side meet PSG's demands.

In a recent interview with the BBC, the French forward expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's team: "What Liverpool are doing at the moment is amazing. They lost zero games. That's not easy... They are like a machine."