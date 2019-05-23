GOAL and beIN SPORTS

Pep Guardiola has agreed to become the new manager of Juventus, according to AGI.

The Catalan, who just completed a domestic treble in England with Manchester City, is said to have a four-year deal in place with the Bianconeri worth €24m ($27m) per season. An announcement is believed to be set for June 14.

According to Bloomberg, Juventus' stock price took a jump as news of Guardiola's potential arrival spread.

Last week, Guardiola responded angrily to questions about a Serie A switch, saying "How many times do I have to say? I'm not going to go to Juventus, I'm not going to move to Italy."

Manchester City are currently under UEFA investigation for a possible violation of Financial Fair Play rules, and could find themselves kicked out of the Champions League as punishment.