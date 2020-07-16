GOAL

Arsenal have held talks over a move for Malang Sarr - but have yet to table a contract offer to the 21-year-old defender.

Sarr is a free agent having come to the end of his contract with OGC Nice and has several clubs across Europe chasing his signature.

There have been suggestions that the Gunners have made an offer to the France Under-21 international centre-back, but sources close to the player have confirmed to Goal that is not the case.

While there have been discussions, talks with other clubs are far more advanced, with Italian side Torino making a concerted effort to lure Sarr to Turin.

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of bringing in another centre-back during the summer transfer window despite the arrival of William Saliba, who spent last season on loan with Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1.

But with the club’s finances still uncertain given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the north Londoners looking unlikely to qualify for Europe next season, the Gunners are struggling to make any firm commitments regarding contract offers and transfer fees.

The Gunners also hold an interest in Reims centre-back Axel Disasi. They registered their interest in the 22-year-old earlier in the year, but have yet to follow up with an offer for the centre-back, who has also been linked with Wolves and Southampton.