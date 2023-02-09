Marcus Rashford's "unbelievable focus" is key to a Manchester United full of "bright, happy people", believes manager Erik ten Hag.

The England international endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign but is a forward reborn under the Dutchman at Old Trafford this term.

Rashford was on hand to rescue a point in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds United, scoring his 11th Premier League goal of the season.

Ten Hag credits his turnaround with increased attention to detail on and off the pitch and suggests it has had a knock-on effect on his teammates.

"He has unbelievable focus in this moment," Ten Hag told Sky Sports about Rashford.

"He is aware of it. If he makes the right movements, he or his team will bring him in the right position to score goals.

"In this moment, he sets the flow. He brings it every game on the pitch. If he has that energy and those levels, he will score goals.

"The only thing the team has to do is get him in that position."

Ten Hag added: "We see bright, happy people, I think [we must continue to] be positive. You have to approach the game in the positive mindset.

"If the whole squad bring it home, you have magnificent results, which is what we are going for."

Rashford is United's top scorer this season, helping to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious mid-season exit from the club.

He will hope to be on target once again when the club make the short trip to Leeds for a rapid-fire return fixture at Elland Road on Sunday.