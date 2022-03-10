The Premier League confirmed Chelsea's game at Norwich City would go ahead on Thursday despite Blues owner Roman Abramovich being hit with sanctions.

Abramovich was one of seven Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday. He has had his assets frozen and cannot pursue efforts to sell the London club, with the decision made while Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

Chelsea have been granted a special sporting licence to be able to continue trading, but measures have been imposed that include a ban on selling tickets, with only season-ticket holders permitted to attend matches.

The Premier League said in a statement: "Following the UK government's announcement that sanctions have been imposed against Roman Abramovich, the Premier League can confirm tonight's match between Norwich City and Chelsea will go ahead as planned.

"The government has issued an initial licence to enable Chelsea to continue to train, play its fixtures and fulfil its obligations for the rest of the season.

"The league will now work with the club and the government to ensure the season will proceed as planned and in line with the government’s intention."

Chelsea said the club "intend to engage in discussions" with the government, and that they hope to operate "as normal as possible".

"Chelsea Football Club has been advised that its owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government," the club stated.

"By virtue of his 100 per cent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich. However, the UK government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.

"We will fulfil our men's and women's team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK government regarding the scope of the licence.

"This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.

"The club will update further when it is appropriate to do so."