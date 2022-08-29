Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter is confident the club will retain Moises Caicedo amid reported interest from some of the Premier League's big hitters.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian has become a pivotal asset for the Seagulls since returning from a loan stint with Beerschot in January, scoring in the 4-0 victory over Manchester United at the back end of last season.

Following the departure of Yves Bissouma to Tottenham in June, Caicedo's importance has increased and he has been a mainstay in the club's stellar start to the season, which sees them sitting fourth in the Premier League with 10 points from four games.

Caicedo's exploits have not gone unnoticed, with United and Liverpool among those attributed with an interest in in him.

Potter is unconcerned about the prospect of Caicedo leaving before the transfer window closes on Thursday, though he does accept it is not an impossibility.

"It doesn't surprise me that people are looking at him because he's playing at a fantastic level and, as soon as you do your research on him, you realise he's a top kid," Potter said on Monday.

"Young, played in the Premier League, has all of the attributes to play at the highest level, so it's no surprise.

"But we know the position that he's in, we know the position that the club are in, which is that we don't want to lose him and we don't think we will. In football, you never know, that's how it is, but we're quite calm and confident."

Quizzed further on a reported £42million fee for Caicedo, Potter added: "I think you'd probably get his boots for that, maybe. It's not for me to talk about, it is what it is."

Brighton continue their Premier League campaign against Fulham on Tuesday, then tackling early strugglers Leicester City at the weekend.