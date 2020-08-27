Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus, Didier Deschamps has confirmed.

The World Cup holders are set to play two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Sweden and Croatia in the coming weeks.

Breaking | Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 & was replaced in the France squad by Eduardo Camavinga. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 27, 2020

The Manchester United midfielder has been replaced by Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga, with the 17-year-old becoming Les Bleus' youngest call up since World War II.