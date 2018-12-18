Manager Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United after two and a half years in the post, the club announced on Tuesday.

Following Sunday's humiliating 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, the Red Devils now sit sixth in the Premier League standings, 19 points off Jurgen Klopp's men in first, and 11 off Chelsea in fourth.

The Portuguese has repeatedly suggested that the board, led by the club's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, is partly to blame for the Red Devils' struggles due to a supposed lack of investment during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club.



We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," a statement read.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."