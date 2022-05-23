Manchester United are in good hands with Erik ten Hag, according to one of the club's owners, Avram Glazer.

Ten Hag has been appointed as United's new manager, replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The former Ajax coach was in attendance as United lost to Crystal Palace in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, and he started work on Monday.

United have not won the title since Alex Ferguson's final season in 2012-13, though they did finish as runners-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2020-21 campaign.

That has led to frustration among the supporters, with numerous protests against the Glazer's ownership having been staged this season.

Questioned by Sky News at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, Glazer backed Ten Hag as the right selection, while also insisting money has "always" been spent to improve the squad, despite fan criticism.

"That's why we hired him, we know he'll do a great job," said Glazer.

He added that "we've always spent the money necessary to buy new players" when asked if funds would be available for Ten Hag ahead of next season.

Commenting on United's dismal campaign, which saw them finish sixth with their lowest ever Premier League points tally (58), Glazer said: "It is a disappointing season, a disappointing season for everyone, and we're going to work hard to make next season a better season."