Manchester United have struck a deal to extend Odion Ighalo's loan move from Shanghai Shenhua until January 2021.

Eyebrows were raised when the former Watford striker made his deadline day switch from the Chinese Super League side in January, but the 30-year-old quickly made an impression at Old Trafford.

Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for the club he supported since childhood, only for the coronavirus suspension in England to take the season well beyond the loan deal's expiration of May 31.

The boss is just as happy as all of you, Reds 😍#MUFC @IghaloJude pic.twitter.com/jZBOXiGVeN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2020

But the Nigeria international is now staying put after a loan extension agreement was reached with Shanghai Shenhua, keeping him at United until January 31.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the news on the club's official website: “They [Shanghai Greenland Shenhua] have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club. It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us.”