A street has been named after Marcelo Bielsa in Leeds city centre after he successfully guided Leeds United back to the Premier League following a 16 year absence.

Marcelo Bielsa Way is now one of the main thoroughfares into the city's main shopping centre.

Leeds' long awaiting return to the top flight was confirmed last week and the already well-liked Argentine manager has never been more popular in his adopted home of West Yorkshire.

"The fans just love him. He's a warm guy as well. What more can you ask for? He's one of the people," said David Maddison, director of the city centre shopping mall.

Maddison also thanked Argentina for the 'gift' of Bielsa and hoped the club qualify for the Champions League next season.