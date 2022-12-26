Harry Kane broke the Premier League's goalscoring record on Boxing Day with his strike during Tottenham's clash with Brentford.

The England captain netted his 10th goal on the day when he headed home Ivan Perisic's 65th-minute cross at Gtech Community Stadium.

Kane, who surpassed the previous record set by Robbie Fowler (nine), also maintained his record of scoring in all seven of his Premier League appearances on Boxing Day.

Antonio Conte's side fell 2-0 behind as Brentford took control with goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney, but goals from Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg dragged the visitors level.

Kane's appearance for Spurs came 16 days after a crushing defeat in the World Cup in Qatar, where England lost to France in the quarter-finals and Kane missed a late penalty.

He showed no signs of that hindering his performances back at club level, however, with the strike against Brentford being his 12th in the Premier League this season.