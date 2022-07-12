Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has said he would "like to stay" at Stamford Bridge, though admitted he does not know what his long-term future holds.

The Italy international has just one year remaining on his current deal at the club, and reports have linked him with a return to Serie A.

Jorginho – who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 – made 47 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's men in 2021-22, scoring nine goals, all of which were penalties, and addressed his future during pre-season preparations in Los Angeles.

"Of course, I love Chelsea. I feel very well here and of course, I'd like to stay," he said. "But you know, there is a lot going on and we don't know.

"I am here now, I have a contract and I love to be here. I feel very well here, so I don't think about moving anywhere.

"For many years now [there has been speculation about his future]. Every single year. I don't think like this. I just think about where I am and focus 100 percent.

"I'm at Chelsea and I think about Chelsea 100 percent.”

Of Chelsea players, only Thiago Silva (68) made more interceptions than Jorginho's 65 in all competitions last season.

The 30-year-old has won a Europa League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the London club. He addressed his future ahead of the 2022-23 season when he intends to challenge for silverware again.

"The motivation is that I do what I love," he added. "This was my dream when I was a kid.

"I dreamt that I could win – and so if I win the same title it is still special. I look at my medals every day and love them. It's why I want to win more.

"One of the [motivations is to win the Premier League], I still have a few left. I need to work really hard to achieve those trophies and that is what I do.

"What really counts is the results at the end of the season. So I prefer to talk at the end of the season about what we've done."