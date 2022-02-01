PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG - BARCA

MIKEL ARTETA

Manager, Arsenal

"I'm sitting here to try to make the right decisions every day. My only intention is to get the club in the best possible condition, to defend our players, and to get the best performance and result on the pitch as we can. It's been challenging, because those decisions are tough and not pleasant, but you have to do what you feel is right."

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN - BRENTFORD

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

Brentford

“Hi everyone, it’s Christian Eriksen. I’m happy to announce that I’ve signed for Brentford Football Club, and I can’t wait to get started. And hopefully, I’ll see you all very soon.”

JULIAN ALVAREZ - RIVER PLATE TO MAN CITY

LIONEL SCALONI

Head coach, Argentina

"It is evident that he is going to one of the best clubs in the world and that he will have some of the best team-mates and will play with the best in the world and we believe that his level of performance will improve because of this."

FERRAN TORRES - MAN CITY TO BARCELONA

FERRAN TORRES

Barcelona

"I take beautiful memories with me from my time at City, a lot of learning, and that has helped me face this challenge with ambition, humility and a lot of hunger."

PHILIPPE COUTINHO - BARCELONA TO ASTON VILLA

BRENDAN RODGERS

Manager, Leicester City

“It's all about the environment. If he feels that love and responsibility, then he'll thrive."

ANTHONY MARTIAL - MAN UNITED TO SEVILLA

ANTHONY MARTIAL

Sevilla

"They showed me that they really wanted me to come. I need to be on the pitch and I think Sevilla is the perfect place to play again."



JURGEN KLOPP

Manager, Liverpool

"Newcastle fans will love it, but for the rest, it just means there is a new superpower."

FAN

"I don't know how they're going to tempt Mbappé or Haaland when the likes of Real Madrid are after them. Maybe Jude Bellingham, that would be good for them."



PETER BOSZ

Head coach, Lyon

"In the history of Newcastle, he will be one of the first to mark this era for them. I understand both the club and the player. I am only the coach and I loved this player."