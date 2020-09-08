James Rodriguez: The Would-Be Galactico September 8, 2020 17:11 1:34 min James Rodriguez's move to Everton is the latest in a career marked by stops and starts Soccer Premier League Everton James Rodriguez -Latest Videos 1:00 min Monchi: Sevilla "Would Love To Have" Reguilon 1:34 min James Rodriguez: The Would-Be Galactico 1:00 min Istanbul Basaksehir Sign Rafael From Lyon 1:00 min Lichaj Signs With Fatih Karagumruk 3:03 min Sports Burst - Depay-Nal Countdown 0:44 min Kroos: Messi Couldn't Have Come To Real Madrid 3:03 min Depay: "I Don't Know Much" About Barca Interest 5:17 min James Rodriguez Signs For Everton 1:16 min Kylian Mbappe Tests Postive For COVID-19 1:13 min Report: Rennes Make Offer For Reine-Adelaide