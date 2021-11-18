Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has returned to the Premier League after three-and-a-half years managing at Glasgow Rangers.

The former England player has become Aston Villa's new manager, after the sacking of Dean Smith. It is Gerrard's first job in English football and follows a successful time in Scotland where he took Rangers to the league title.

He said: "To be honest when the call came, which was last Wednesday, I pretty much knew what I was going to do because I knew it was the right move for me. The chance to be back in the Premier League, the best league in the world, to compete against the best coaches and against some of the best teams and the best players – I have missed the Premier League and it is great to be back."

About Villa's job being a stepping stone for Liverpool he mentioned: "Very unfair, you will never hear me saying that it is a stepping stone, for me I am really honored and proud to be in this position and as I say, I am all in and I will give this job everything that it needs for it to be a success, and I will be a 100 percent committed and more so my staff. I don't think there is anything wrong in football to have dreams and aspirations, but as I say Liverpool have a world-class coach that they are very happy with. If he was to sign a lifetime deal right now I would be very happy for them and him."

Gerrard was at pains to point out that he doesn't see the Aston Villa job as a stepping stone to becoming the Liverpool manager and said he was proud to be following in the footsteps of former Liverpool and Aston Villa Manager Gerard Houiller.