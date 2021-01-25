Is Tuchel The Right Man For Chelsea? January 25, 2021 22:01 5:25 min Thomas Tuchel is the frontrunner to replace Frank Lampard, but does the former Paris Saint-Germain coach have the right temperament for life at Stamford Bridge. Sports Burst: weekdays @ Noon ET / 9am PT on Facebook and beIN SPORTS XTRA PSG Chelsea Sports Burst Thomas Tuchel -Latest Videos 11:38 min Athletic Club Put Five Past Getafe 2:45 min DR Congo Beat Niger To Finish Top Of Group B 1:14 min Yeray Nods Athletic In Front Against Getafe 8:34 min Congo Stun Libya To Reach Knockout Stage 5:25 min Is Tuchel The Right Man For Chelsea? 1:21 min Cucurella Puts Getafe In Front After 18 Seconds 2:09 min PitchCam: Asensio Puts In A Shift Against Alaves 11:40 min Fenerbahce Keep Pace With Kayserispor Rout 1:09 min Fenerbahce Double Up Through Samatta 1:07 min Thiam Gives Fener Lead Over Kayserispor