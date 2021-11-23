Liverpool midfielder Thiago has played down speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona to play for his former teammate Xavi who recently became the head coach of the Catalan club.

He replied to a question about the subject: "As I always have been, I am a guy who plays football and I am not concerned about the rumors. I am focused on the duty I have with my team, the years I have with my contract with my team. I just want to know about this, about this new adventure I have here in the Premier League, trying to win all the trophies I can and my commitment is maximum with this team."