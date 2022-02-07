PEP GUARDIOLA

Manager, Manchester City

“Ladies and gentlemen, here is Pep. I would [like to] say thank you so much to the North Western Football Writers Association for this award. I'm sorry again. Unfortunately, I cannot be there Sunday night because of the COVID restrictions…yesterday we had one case of COVID for the guys and to protect myself and the team, it’s better in this case not to be there. But I assure you, we're going to win until the end of the season 251 titles and like this, I'm going to win again this award the next season I promise you, with a perfect suit and elegant. I will join you and will spend time with all of you with a good glass of wine or champagne. It's up to you."