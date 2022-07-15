Gabriel Jesus will bring a winning mentality to Arsenal following his arrival from Manchester City, according to new team-mate Granit Xhaka.

The Brazil striker officially joined Arsenal from fellow Premier League side City last week in a deal worth around £45million.

He scored 95 goals in 234 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in all competitions and won eight major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

Arsenal have also added Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira to their squad, and Xhaka expects the new arrivals' attitude to rub off on others in the Gunners' ranks.

"The new signings bring something more than only games and wins; they bring the mentality of winning something and that is what we need here," he told Sky Sports.

"It's not so easy just to speak, but you have to show it on the pitch as well.

“They bring experience and of course, Gabby knows the Premier League. He has already won everything, but the most important thing is to bring players that have hunger.

"You can win a lot of trophies and say 'okay, it's enough’, but these guys they want to win much more with us. This is what makes us happy to have them."

Jesus took just 90 seconds to score on his first appearance for Arsenal in last week's pre-season friendly victory over Nurnberg.

Excluding penalties, the former Palmeiras ace has averaged 0.81 goals per 90 minutes since arriving at City six years ago.

Of players to have played at least 5,000 minutes over that period, only former City colleague Sergio Aguero (0.91) and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (0.88) boast a better return.

With Jesus set to lead their line in the 2022-23 season, Arsenal will be expected to challenge for a Champions League spot, having finished just outside the top four last time out.

The Gunners have gone back-to-back seasons without any silverware, and six campaigns without a top-four finish, which is something Xhaka is eager to put an end to.

"I would prefer to win the Europa League to get back into the Champions League if I'm honest because it's a trophy," he said.

"But if we can get in the top four in the Premier League and win the Europa League, that would be more special."