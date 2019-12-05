Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva in the wake of their Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Toffees dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after suffering a 5-2 defeat to their neighbours at Anfield.

The club announced the sacking of Silva on Thursday, ending the Portuguese tactician's 18-month stay at Goodison Park.

🔵 | Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the Club. #EFC pic.twitter.com/R2JqAMBdu2 — Everton (@Everton) December 5, 2019

Owner Farhad Moshiri travelled to Liverpool to be at the club on Thursday, an indication that Silva's time was up.

In a statement, Everton said: "Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the club."