Casemiro is tipping Marcus Rashford to become of the top five players in world football and admitted he was surprised by how good his Manchester United teammate is.

Rashford was benched for United's trip to Wolves on New Year's Eve after oversleeping and missing a team meeting.

But the England forward came off the bench to score the winner in a 1-0 victory to continue his hot streak, which has seen him score three times since returning from World Cup duty.

Rashford has 11 goals in all competitions this season and Casemiro has been impressed by what he has seen since arriving in a big-money move from Real Madrid in August.

"I'm going to be very honest with you, I was really surprised by the player that Rashford is," said Casemiro.

"In my opinion, especially knowing the player off the pitch, if he does well he can be one of the five best players in the world."

United's victory meant they started 2023 in the Premier League's top four. Tottenham can go back ahead of the Red Devils by beating Aston Villa on Sunday, albeit Antonio Conte's side will have played a game more.

Erik ten Hag's men are next in action at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday.