Bruno Fernandes has admitted Manchester United's players were hurt by the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

United were thrashed by their fierce rivals just over a week ago but got an important win away at Tottenham on Saturday.

We feel the same as the fans and we feel for them also, because we are there to try and give them something and we let them down that time. But as I said before, it was the past, we carry on, we focus on the game against Tottenham, we did our job and we won. Now it's about forgetting, we've forgotten already what we did against Tottenham and start thinking about what we can do against Atalanta because it will be a tough game, a difficult one, a difference competition and we want to win the game so we have to be focused for tomorrow." said the Portuguese midfielder.

United take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.