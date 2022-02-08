CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

Brentford

"I think to pick Brentford. I mean, I spoke to Thomas [Frank], the coach, a few times and I had a good feeling. It's in London. For my family it's a good place to be. And they play in the Premier League and for me for the next, uh, four months or five months really to get up to speed and get to show who I am, that I'm a football player again. I think that was the best option and I've been given the green light from the doctors that I'm able and capable of being the footballer Christian. Of course, I will always have it with me and everyone will have the memory of what happened last time. But I think now it is time to, of course, make new memories. And I'm excited to show also that you can have an ICD [Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator] and if you have had a cardiac arrest, if you do the proper tests and everything is OK, then you can play again. Yeah, I'm really happy about it."