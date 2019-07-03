Atletico Madrid have confirmed Manchester City have paid Rodri's release clause, with the midfielder set to join the Premier League champions.

Manchester City pays Rodrigo's buyout clause at LaLiga headquarters. The player has unilaterally terminated his contract with our club.

👉 https://t.co/MV0RpPtQ9u — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 3, 2019

Rodri, whose release clause is reportedly $79 million, has previously stated he was considering his future after a strong season with Atleti.

Recently, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called Rodri a "great player."

