Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as manager of Tottenham, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Argentine had been at the helm of the club for five-and-a-half years, during which time he led the team to 5th, 3rd, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-place finishes respectively, as well as to last season's Champions League final.

The London club sits 14th in the table with 14 points after 12 games.

