Christian Eriksen believes Manchester United showed they have the legs to take on the best in the Premier League after outrunning Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Monday night 2-1 win at Old Trafford will count for little if United stumble at Southampton on Saturday, but after defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, the Red Devils found a big performance to sink their great rivals and lift spirits.

With Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo shuffled out of the starting XI, goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford delivered three points for United, Erik ten Hag's first league win as United manager.

United had only 29.6 per cent of possession and their passing accuracy was a fairly dismal 65.93 per cent.

That was the worst accuracy United have had in any Premier League game since posting 65.73 per cent in a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December 2018.

Yet they were still the better side for large parts of the game, with their energy and enthusiasm so markedly different from the game prior, the 4-0 thumping at Brentford.

Assessing the difference between the Brentford and Liverpool games, Eriksen hit on the big change against the Reds, saying: "I think our intensity compared to the Brentford game [was the biggest difference].

"Obviously, we made a few mistakes against them that gave them the advantage and [against Liverpool] we started on the front foot and were the better team in the first half."

Captain Maguire would have been frustrated to be relegated to the bench, but the England defender reacted on Tuesday morning by posting a picture on Instagram of Rashford and Bruno Fernandes celebrating, adding the caption: "Things you love to see."

United's running caught the eye, as they covered 113 kilometres as a group, with Liverpool clocking up just under 110km.

Rashford ended a run of 997 minutes without a goal in all competitions for United and almost added another, thrashing a fierce shot just over the crossbar.

Eriksen said that for United it was a case of getting "back to basics".

"We have some very quick players and how we played today, and how Liverpool play, suited us as well," the Denmark midfielder said. "It's great to play with players who want to play football and run."

Eriksen believes the jolt of the Brighton and Brentford defeats has set United up for the rest of the season, but time will tell on that score. Two wretched performances followed by a big improvement for one game leaves them with some convincing still to do.

Former Tottenham and Inter playmaker Eriksen senses growing unity, however. Quoted on United's official website, he said: "I think it started after losing two games.

"This has been about coming together and getting back to the basics. We needed to show that we were better doing the basics and I think we did that."