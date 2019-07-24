Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Egypt international Mahmoud Hassan, known as Trezeguet, from Kasimpasa.

Trezeguet scored Egypt's opening goal at the Africa Cup of Nations in June, making four appearances as the tournament hosts crashed out in the last 16.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of @Trezeguet from Kasimpasa for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work visa and international clearance.. ✍️



Full story 👉 https://t.co/oOgW3wP2Cs#WelcomeTrezeguet #AVFC pic.twitter.com/C2QghlFiaw — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 24, 2019

The 24-year-old scored nine goals in Turkey's top flight last season, having netted 13 times in his first season at Kasimpasa following a loan move from Anderlecht.

Villa have paid a reported £8.75million for Trezeguet, who also made three appearances at the World Cup in 2018 and becomes the club's ninth signing of the close season.

"We're really excited to work with Trez. I've watched him a number of times," Villa head coach Dean Smith told their official website.

"He's the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals."