Martin Odegaard has been confirmed as Arsenal's captain ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Gunners were without a first-team skipper after Alexandre Lacazette, who took the armband from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last term, joined Lyon.

Odegaard was expected to be appointed in his place, with manager Mikel Arteta saying earlier this month: "The captaincy is going to be decided pretty soon."

He added: "Martin has a lot of qualities that we want as a captain."

Odegaard, who captains Norway, was announced as Arteta's skipper on Saturday ahead of Arsenal's final pre-season friendly against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.

"We wish Martin every success as our captain," a short statement read.

Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021, before the move was made permanent in August of last year.

Since his Gunners debut, the midfielder ranks second among Arsenal players for Premier League appearances (50) and third for both starts (41) and minutes played (3,657).

He has scored eight goals and provided six assists in the league for the London club.