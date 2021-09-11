There was a festival atmosphere on the walk to Old Trafford on Saturday as expectant fans readied themselves to see the ''messiah'' return to the red half of Manchester.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't let them down.

The Portuguese star enjoyed a dream homecoming, scoring a brace to help Manchester United to a comprehensive victory against Newcastle.

A fortnight of anticipation reached fever pitch on Saturday afternoon as the 36-year-old stepped out at his old stomping ground in a red shirt for the first time in 12 years and 118 days.