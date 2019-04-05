Zidane Hails "Fantastic Player" Hazard

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has described Eden Hazard as a "fantastic player" and says he has been a long-term admirer of the Chelsea winger.

Hazard revealed in early February he had made a decision over his future, but the star attacker is yet to announce his plans.

The 28-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2020, has long been linked with a move to Madrid and Zidane has revealed he rates the Belgium international highly.

Speaking to the media ahead of Madrid's LaLiga clash with Eibar on Saturday, Zidane said: "Hazard is a player who I have always rated, who has played in France, and I saw a lot of. He is a fantastic player."

Hazard scored in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday to take his tally to 14 goals in 31 Premier League appearances this season.

