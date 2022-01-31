Van de Beek expecting 'to learn a lot' from Lampard after swapping Man Utd for Everton

Donny van de Beek is expecting "to learn a lot" from new Everton boss Frank Lampard after completing a loan switch to Goodison Park from Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has been given an opportunity to kick-start his career with Everton in the second half of 2021-22 following a frustrating time at United.

Van de Beek failed to start a single Premier League game for the Red Devils this term and has started just 19 games in all competitions since joining from Ajax in September 2020.

To put that into context, 19 others have started more games for United over that period, with Bruno Fernandes leading the way (76).

Indeed, only once has Van de Beek started back-to-back games for the Red Devils in all competitions – against Istanbul Basaksehir and Southampton in November 2020.

But the 24-year-old believes he can enhance his game by playing under Lampard, who was officially appointed as Rafael Benitez's successor earlier on Monday.

Lampard is the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history with 177 goals and is fourth overall in the competition for assists with 102.

"I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision," Van de Beek told Everton TV.

"I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as head coach], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team.

"I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I'm in a good spot.

"I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that."

Van de Beek has scored just two goals and assisted the same number across 50 appearances for United in all competitions.

He has shown glimpses of his quality when used, though, with Bruno Fernandes (0.66) the only United regular to create more big chances per 90 minutes than Van de Beek (0.34).

And with an opportunity to showcase the talent that made him one of Europe's top properties when at Ajax, Van de Beek is relishing the chance to get going for Everton.

"I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals," he said.

"It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.

"I want to show my qualities, my strengths, to the people in England – but especially the fans from Everton. The most important thing is we win games and go up the table.

"We have good players in the team and the talent and ability to go up in the league. But, for that, we need to work hard and I want to be part of this.

"Everton is a big club, with big players, the history and amazing fans. The club has everything to go up and be higher in the table.

"I played at Goodison twice last season without fans… it will be lovely to see the stadium full."

Van de Beek, who could make his debut in next Tuesday's Premier League visit to Newcastle United, added: "I'm fit. I train a lot for myself and I was training a lot with the team at United.

"I have a few days to train fully and I'm sure I'll be there [ready for Newcastle]."