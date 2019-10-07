Tottenham will not sack Mauricio Pochettino "in a million years", according to their former manager Tim Sherwood.

Pochettino has presided over a torrid start to the campaign, which reached a new low over the past week with a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

That defeat to the Seagulls means Spurs are languishing ninth in the table, a whopping 13 points behind leaders Liverpool after just eight games.

Sherwood, who managed the club for five months before Pochettino's appointment in May 2014, believes the Argentinian's position is safe and remains confident he is the right man to get them back on track.

"Daniel Levy [Tottenham's chairman] is one of the most astute men in football; do you think he in his right mind will sack Mauricio Pochettino?" Sherwood said on talkSPORT.

"He has got so much credit in the bank with that football club. There is no way he will sack Mauricio Pochettino – not in a million years.

"Now if Mauricio decides he has had enough and he can take the club no further and he wants to move on to pastures new, then I still think he is mad to do that. I think he is the man for the job. I don't want to him leave. I love the guy, I love the football club.

"Everything is great [at Tottenham]. Everything is going brilliantly for Tottenham but they have to get over this bump in the road. Every club has it.

"I still believe they will qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and I still believe, at 5/4, it is great money for them to finish in the top four this season."

Tottenham's next game is at home to Watford after the international break on October 19.