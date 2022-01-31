Tottenham complete signing of Bentancur from Juventus

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The Uruguay international has signed a contract until 2026 for a fee believed to be in the region of £20million (€23.9m).

Bentancur spent four and a half years in Turin, winning three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies across 181 appearances in all competitions, while scoring two goals and recording 17 assists.

In the last four seasons in Serie A, no Juventus player has made more tackles (205) or interceptions (147) than Bentancur.

The 24-year-old, who has 46 caps for Uruguay, had also been linked with a move to Aston Villa but has ultimately signed for former Juve boss Antonio Conte and Spurs.

The Serie A giants also confirmed on Monday that winger Dejan Kulusevski has joined Spurs on an initial loan, but they have strengthened elsewhere with the signing of central midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.