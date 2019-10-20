Español
Report: Saudi Crown Prince to Make Man United Bid

The Glazer family's 14-year reign at Manchester United could soon be over with reports Saudi Arabia's crown prince is preparing an offer to buy the Old Trafford club.

According to The Mirror, Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is set to make a new offer to purchase Manchester United.

The Glazer family have owned United for 14 years, and they are not prepared to sell having reportedly turned down two offers from Bin Salman already, the second of which was a staggering $3.9billion (£3bn).

Nonetheless, following co-owner Kevin Glazer's decision to put his 13 percent stake on the New York stock exchange, Bin Salman is now preparing to make a third offer for the Red Devils – who have not won the Premier League title since 2012-13.

The Manchester United's share price stood at $16 on Friday, making the club's current value $2.6billion (£2bn).

Despite the drop in value, a financial told The Mirror: “If United are worth $2.64b in terms of current share price, you’d be looking paying at least $4billion to buy out the Glazers.”

