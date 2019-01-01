Español
Report: Rashford To Turn Down Offer From Real Madrid

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has rejected an offer to join Real Madrid, according to an English media report

Reuters

 

GOAL

The Manchester United star wishes to remain at Old Trafford despite interest from the Spanish giants

Marcus Rashford is set to reject an offer to join Real Madrid as he wishes to remain at Manchester United, according to the Sun.

WHAT EUROPE'S TOP CLUBS NEED IN JANUARY

The reigning Champions League winners have been in contact with his representatives and were serious about pushing for a move for this coming summer.

Now shining under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the forward isn't keen to leave Old Trafford and is set to turn down that offer. 

SOLSKJAER SALUTES 'CLASS' RASHFORD

