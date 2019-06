GOAL

Paul Pogba wants out of Manchester United to join Real Madrid, but he is not yet willing to force his way out of Old Trafford, according to Marca.

The midfielder believes Zinedine Zidane wants him as much as he wants to join the Madrid boss, and hopes the situation can be resolved diplomatically.

United refuse to sell, but with Pogba having two years left on his contract, they may be forced into a sale in order to recoup the largest possible fee.