Report: Manchester United See Dembele As Sancho Alternative

Manchester United are considering a move for Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele if they fail in their bid for Jadon Sancho, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils have made Sancho their prime target but are reluctant to meet Dortmund's £100 million ($126m) asking price. Dembele is likely to be allowed to leave Barca for around half that amount, making him an attractive alternative.

Dortmund would also benefit from that deal thanks to a sell-on clause included in the deal that took Dembele to Barca from BVB in 2017.