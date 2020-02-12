Report: Manchester United Leading Race To Sign Sancho

GOAL

Manchester United believe they will beat Chelsea to the summer signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Sky Sports says.

The winger is wanted by several Premier League teams amid reports Dortmund are willing to offload him for the right fee.

While the Blues have been heavily linked to the 19-year-old, United are confident of matching the £120 million ($155m) asking price and luring him to Old Trafford.