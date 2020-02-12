Español
Report: Manchester United Leading Race To Sign Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly in the lead to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer

Manchester United believe they will beat Chelsea to the summer signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Sky Sports says. 

The winger is wanted by several Premier League teams amid reports Dortmund are willing to offload him for the right fee.

While the Blues have been heavily linked to the 19-year-old, United are confident of matching the £120 million ($155m) asking price and luring him to Old Trafford.

