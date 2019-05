GOAL

Fulham forward Ryan Babel is reportedly in talks with Galatasaray over a return to Turkey, according to Sky Sports.

The Dutchman joined the Cottagers from Besiktas in January and has managed five goals and four assists in 14 Premier League appearances so far.

However, the 33-year-old was unable to prevent Fulham's relegation back to the Championship and looks likely to return to Turkey with title-chasing Galatasaray.

