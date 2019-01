GOAL

As his status continues to remain unclear at Real Madrid, Isco has been courted by Mikel Arteta recently, according to El Chiringuito TV.

Arteta is looking to convince Isco to join Manchester City as it becomes clear he will leave Real Madrid in the near future.

SOLARI: I HAVE NO ADVICE FOR ISCO

Isco has been left on the bench in recent weeks by Santiago Solari, who has preferred to play without a No. 10.