GOAL

Arsenal are interested in signing Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid next month, according to AS.

New Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to add a winger to his squad and has identified the France international as a prime target.

However, Atletico are reluctant to sell the 24-year-old and would only consider a deal if Arsenal made an ‘important’ offer.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed that Lemar rejected a loan move to the Ligue 1 club earlier this month.