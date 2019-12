GOAL

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar will not be joining Lyon, the president of the French club has said.

It was reported that the Ligue 1 side wanted to bring the midfielder back to his homeland this January on a loan deal, but Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted defeat in his pursuit.

“We must not dream,” he told Canal+. “Unfortunately, Thomas said he would not leave Atletico Madrid.”

Lemar has played 24 times this season for the La Liga outfit, having joined the Spanish giants in July 2018.