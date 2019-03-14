Report: Arsenal Plan Summer Approach For PSG's Nkunku

GOAL

Arsenal sent scouts to watch PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku this week, according to Mercato 365.

The 21-year-old started during a 4-0 win at Dijon for the Ligue 1 champions on Tuesday night and Gunners representatives were present to judge his performance.

Nkunku has contributed three goals and two assists in 23 matches across all competitions for PSG this term.

Arsenal tried to secure his signature on deadline day in January and they look set to reignite their pursuit of the Frenchman this summer.